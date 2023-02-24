Russian troops attack Zaporizhzhia suburbs

Russian troops attacked the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday evening, 24 February.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council

Quote from Kurtiev: "Regarding the sounds of explosions that residents of some areas of the city heard. The enemy attacked the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia. In the city itself, everything is quiet at this time, no strikes have been recorded. Remain calm and vigilant and do not neglect air-raid warnings."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!