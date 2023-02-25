All Sections
Lukashenko plans official visit to China next week

Saturday, 25 February 2023, 09:02

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a visit to China next week.

Source: Lukashenko's website, writes European Pravda.

The visit will take place from 28 February to 2 March. It is reported that Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks in a narrow and expanded format.

"The focus will be on the development of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, implementation of joint large-scale projects, interaction in the political sphere, and response to acute challenges in the modern international environment," the report says.

Lukashenko will also hold meetings with top Chinese officials and the leadership of leading Chinese corporations.

Earlier, it was reported that Lukashenko planned an official visit to Tehran in March.

This week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published the so-called "peace plan" containing certain ideas for resolving Russia's war against Ukraine. It consists of 12 points and calls for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, but does not contain concrete steps.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that there are points in China's plan that can be worked with, although he does not agree with "some opinions"

At the same time, US President Joe Biden rejected China's proposals regarding the end of the war in Ukraine, suggesting that the implementation of this "peace plan" will only benefit Russia.

