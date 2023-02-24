China presents its 12-point "peace plan" regarding Russia's war in Ukraine

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Details: China has proposed its so-called "peace plan", publishing "China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The published document has 12 points:

Respecting the sovereignty of all countries

Abandoning the Cold War mentality

Ceasing hostilities

Resuming peace talks

Resolving the humanitarian crisis

Protecting civilians and prisoners of war (POWs)

Keeping nuclear power plants safe

Reducing strategic risks

Facilitating grain exports

Stopping unilateral sanctions

Keeping industrial and supply chains stable

Promoting post-conflict reconstruction

"All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire," in particular, the document said.

In addition, China believes that "unilateral sanctions [unauthorised by the UN Security Council – ed.] and maximum pressure cannot solve the issue; they only create new problems."

The document of the People's Republic of China also states that the "use of nuclear weapons" is unacceptable.

