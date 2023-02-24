China presents its 12-point "peace plan" regarding Russia's war in Ukraine
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry
Details: China has proposed its so-called "peace plan", publishing "China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The published document has 12 points:
- Respecting the sovereignty of all countries
- Abandoning the Cold War mentality
- Ceasing hostilities
- Resuming peace talks
- Resolving the humanitarian crisis
- Protecting civilians and prisoners of war (POWs)
- Keeping nuclear power plants safe
- Reducing strategic risks
- Facilitating grain exports
- Stopping unilateral sanctions
- Keeping industrial and supply chains stable
- Promoting post-conflict reconstruction
"All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire," in particular, the document said.
In addition, China believes that "unilateral sanctions [unauthorised by the UN Security Council – ed.] and maximum pressure cannot solve the issue; they only create new problems."
The document of the People's Republic of China also states that the "use of nuclear weapons" is unacceptable.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!