China's peace plan beneficial only for Russia – Biden

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 February 2023, 04:32

US President Joe Biden has suggested that China’s proposed peace plan would only benefit Russia.

Source: Biden in an interview, cited by CNN

Quote: "If Putin is applauding it, so how could it be any good?"

"I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed."

Details: Beyond his criticism of the peace plan, Biden outright rejected the notion of China negotiating peace in the war between Ukraine and Russia. The US president called such an idea irrational.

"The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that is a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational," Biden said.

Background: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

