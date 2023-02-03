All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Next six months will be critical in Russia’s war against Ukraine – CIA Director

European PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 10:38

CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday that the next six months would be critical in the war in Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin betting that waning Western interest and "political fatigue" could afford his military a new chance at making battlefield gains.  

Source: CBS News, cited by European Pravda

Quote: "Putin, I think, is betting right now that he can make time work for him. The key is going to be on the battlefield in the next six months, it seems to us."  

"Puncturing Putin's hubris, making clear that he's not only not going to be able to advance further in Ukraine, but as every month goes by, he runs a greater and greater risk of losing the territory that he's illegally seized from Ukraine so far. So this next period, I think, is going to be absolutely crucial."

Details: The career diplomat and former ambassador to Russia said Western intelligence showed Moscow was not interested in peace talks, despite occasional reports to the contrary.   

"We do not assess that Putin is serious about negotiations, for all that you hear sometimes about that," Burns said. 

Background:  The White House and CIA have denied the information, spread by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, that William Burns supposedly probed Ukraine’s and Russia’s readiness for negotiations about "peace in exchange for territories" and that their refusal unblocked the allies’ decision on sending tanks to Ukraine. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News