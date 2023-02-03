All Sections
Top-tier Ukrainian drone handed over to Bakhmut

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 3 February 2023, 16:37

A top-level Ukraine-made Raybird-3 drone has been handed over to Ukrainian scouts in Bakhmut; the marines will receive another one.

Source:  Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation on Telegram

Quote: "The Ukrainian military has been strengthened with top-of-the-line Raybird-3 (ACS-3) systems from Ukrainian company Skyeton. One was given to scouts at the Bakhmut fortress, the other to the marines."

Details: Fedorov said that the Raybird-3 (ACS-3) is one of the best drones in the world in its class. The system consists of two unmanned aerial vehicles, a portable ground control station, an antenna system, a launcher, as well as a camera, photo camera, radar, etc.

According to him, Raybird-3 is suitable for long-term reconnaissance, because it can fly day and night for up to 24 hours and in any weather conditions. In addition, it is resistant to the occupiers' electronic warfare.

Fedorov added that 9 DJI Matrice M30T quadcopters were also handed over to Bakhmut.

 

