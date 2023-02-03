Zelenskyy proposes to expand powers of Heads of Military Administrations in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has registered draft resolutions in Verkhovna Rada [Parliament], proposing to expand the powers of the heads of military administrations of a number of settlements in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Draft resolutions No. 8414 and No. 8413 suggest expanding the powers of the heads of military administrations of settlements in Kakhovka and Kherson districts in Kherson Oblast, and Izium, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts in Kharkiv Oblast.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the extension of powers will apply to the heads of Savinsk village military administration, Izium district; Vilkhuvatka, Kurylivka villages and Shevchenkivske village military administrations, Kupiansk district; and Starosaltivsk village military administration, Chuhuiv district.

It is proposed that during the period of martial law and 30 days after its termination or cancellation, the heads of military administrations may approve the temporary structure of executive bodies of village, settlement and city councils.

In addition, the apparatuses of village, settlement and city councils and their executive committees, communal services, institutions and organisations of territorial hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] will be subordinated to the heads of the relevant military administrations of the settlements.

