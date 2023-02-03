France and Italy finalise details on delivery of SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine

After weeks of discussions, France and Italy have agreed upon sending the SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine.

Source: This was revealed after a telephone call between the French and Italian Ministers of Defence, reports European Pravda with reference to BFM-TV

"During their conversation, the Ministers have finalised their discussion on technical details of delivering the Mamba SAMP/T air defence system that France and Italy are sending to Ukraine in spring 2023," says the announcement.

This is the first European long-range anti-missile system developed by France and Italy. It will allow Ukraine to protect itself from attacks by drones, missiles and Russian aircraft covering a large part of Ukrainian territory.

According to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system can be deployed in Ukraine within two months.

At the end of January, Reuters reported with reference to sources that France and Italy have almost reached an agreement on the transfer of the SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine, and also signed a contract for the purchase of up to 700 Aster missiles used for this complex.

The system, created by a joint Franco-Italian consortium, can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 simultaneously and is the only European-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

