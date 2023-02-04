All Sections
Russian forces prepare to evacuate collaborators from Troitske district, Luhansk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 February 2023, 07:24

Russian forces are preparing to evacuate people who have collaborated with the occupation regime and their families from the Troitske district, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Enemy forces have started to evacuate residents of some temporarily occupied territories.

The available information indicates that they are preparing collaborators and their families to be evacuate from the Troitske district in Luhansk Oblast."

