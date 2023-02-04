Ukrainian forces killed 720 Russian soldiers and destroyed 13 vehicles and tankers on 3 February

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 720 Russian soldiers and destroyed three tanks and 13 vehicles and tankers on Friday, 3 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 130,590 (+720) military personnel,

3,218 (+3) tanks,

6,394 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,

2,220 (+5) artillery systems,

460 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

225 (+3) air defence systems,

294 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

284 (+0) helicopters,

1,956 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,

796 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,081 (+13) vehicles and tankers,

203 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

