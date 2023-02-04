Prime Minister of Portugal confirms intentions to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

On Saturday, António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, stated that his country would send Leopard 2 battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he also added that a logistical operation to recover some tanks was currently undergoing with Germany.

Source: European Pravda citing Diario de Noticias

Costa also emphasised that sending tanks to Ukraine would not endanger the national military potential in terms of equipment.

"We are currently working on being able to give up some of our tanks. I know exactly how many tanks will be [sent to Ukraine], but it will be announced at the appropriate time," Costa said.

According to the prime minister, Portugal is currently working with Germany to "allow a logistics operation to supply spare parts to complete the recovery of some [combat] vehicles that were not in service".

"An operation that aims to provide Ukraine with several tanks, without Portugal losing its military potential. Obviously, Portugal also has obligations within NATO that we cannot fail to fulfil in terms of having equipment for interventions in case of necessity," he said.

Asked about the most likely time when Leopard 2 tanks can be sent to Ukraine, António Costa replied that "the movement that is taking place in Europe is to be able to have all these means available by the end of March".

Regarding the controversy surrounding the fact that some of these Leopard 2 tanks, purchased by the National Armed Forces in 2007, have not been maintained for many years, the Prime Minister replied that "the expression 'many years' was an exaggeration".

"Some of them are not operational, and that is why we have to work simultaneously with the manufacturers to provide the necessary supply chain to restore the tanks that are not currently operational and to be able to retire the operational tanks, leaving our own capacity properly protected. It is this logistics operation that is underway," he explained.

Earlier, Portuguese media reported that Portugal was preparing to send four German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

