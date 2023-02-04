NATO Parliamentary Assembly President visits Borodianka

Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), visited Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast, on February 4.

In Borodianka, Kondratiuk and Garriaud-Maylam got acquainted with the consequences of the occupation of this settlement by Russian troops.

Kondratiuk and Garriaud-Maylam saw the consequences of the occupation by Russian troops, in particular, destroyed apartment blocks, and visited a modular town located near the destroyed school; there, they inspected the kitchen and children's room, and talked with the residents of these houses.

"Ms President, we [also – ed.] expect that all European parliaments will join the initiative taken by the Parliamentary Assembly, namely, to recognize the Russian Federation as a terrorist state, to create a special tribunal," Kondratiuk said.

For her part, the President of the NATO PA thanked for inviting her to Ukraine.

"The fighting goes on, the aggressor is very powerful, and there is a need for weapons, all types of weapons, even aircraft. And we are trying to talk about this from the NATO PA rostrum, to say that, of course, we have to make some sacrifices, and that our sacrifices are nothing compared to what the Ukrainian people are going through," Garriaud-Maylam said.

She clarified that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly has been defending Ukraine since the first hours of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation. The politician specified that the NATO PA’s support for Ukraine is decisive and unwavering.

"And parliamentarians, of course, are important. They are important because they are representatives of the people, and it is in this role that we want to offer our help, especially in the restoration of Ukraine. Ukraine should start rebuilding now, while fighting. And so I want to address you with this promise of assistance," the president of the NATO PA said.

"But it must be understood that it turned out that the NATO countries were not preparing, and no one was preparing, for such a large-scale war. We do not even have the ammunition we need to meet the needs of such an intensive war. Therefore, this means that we all have to work together to develop the potential that will help us achieve our goal – peace through victory," she believes.

