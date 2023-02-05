All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers leave to start training with SAMP/T air defence systems

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 February 2023, 12:33
Ukrainian soldiers leave to start training with SAMP/T air defence systems

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, sent units of the anti-aircraft missile forces on a mission to train with the SAMP/T-Mamba anti-aircraft systems.

Source: Oleshchuk, as quoted by the Air Force press service

Details: It is noted that the Ukrainian servicemen went to training, but it is not specified where exactly.

Quote from Oleshchuk: "I sincerely thank the Governments of France and Italy for their decision regarding the provision of SAMP/T-Mamba anti-aircraft systems to protect Ukraine from Russian missile terror and strengthen the country's air defence. 

I immediately decided to send the necessary number of units of anti-aircraft missile forces for training. And they are already on their way.

We are looking forward to our specialists, because in the spring they will return to Ukraine not empty-handed, but with knowledge, skills and the SAMP/T-Mamba systems themself."

Recently, after several weeks of discussions, France and Italy decided to send SAMP/T air defence systems to Ukraine.

Advertisement: