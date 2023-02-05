Ukrainian Air Assault Forces show how they turn Russian equipment into scrap metal

Soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, together with their comrades from the National Guard of Ukraine, have successfully destroyed Russian military equipment.

Source: leadership of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Details: The Air Assault Forces command specifies that the Ukrainian soldiers are destroying Russian occupiers in Luhansk Oblast.

Quote: "Another Russian tank and truck have turned into scrap metal!

And we warned them: ‘Don’t step on Ukrainian soil, or you will be buried in it’!"

