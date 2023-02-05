All Sections
Ukrainian Air Assault Forces show how they turn Russian equipment into scrap metal

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 February 2023, 13:23
Soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, together with their comrades from the National Guard of Ukraine, have successfully destroyed Russian military equipment. 

Source: leadership of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces 

Details: The Air Assault Forces command specifies that the Ukrainian soldiers are destroying Russian occupiers in Luhansk Oblast.

Quote: "Another Russian tank and truck have turned into scrap metal!

And we warned them: ‘Don’t step on Ukrainian soil, or you will be buried in it’!" 

Advertisement: