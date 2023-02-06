Russian occupation forces turn children's hospital in Zaporizhzhia Oblast into military hospital

Russian occupation forces have turned a children’s hospital in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, into a military hospital in light of the large losses Russia is suffering in the region.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "The occupiers have set up a military hospital to treat injured Russian soldiers in a children’s hospital in the city of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Children are no longer being admitted to the hospital."

Background: The Russian occupation forces converted three civilian medical facilities into military hospitals in temporarily occupied Luhansk. The Russian command expects the number of wounded soldiers to increase.

