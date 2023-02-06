Russian forces shell civilian car, killing 8-year-old child, in Kherson Oblast

On 2 February, Russian occupiers fired at a civilian car in the temporarily occupied settlement of Hola Prystan in the Kherson Oblast, killing three people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Due to an enemy artillery strike, the car caught on fire. There were three people in the cabin, including an 8-year-old boy. It is known that the child died on the spot…"

Details: The terrible incident was recorded by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to law enforcement officials, the shelling that took the child's life took place on 2 February. It is indicated that a total of 86 children have been injured in the Kherson Oblast since the start of hostilities due to the Russian aggression.

