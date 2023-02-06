All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces shell civilian car, killing 8-year-old child, in Kherson Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 6 February 2023, 13:27

On 2 February, Russian occupiers fired at a civilian car in the temporarily occupied settlement of Hola Prystan in the Kherson Oblast, killing three people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Due to an enemy artillery strike, the car caught on fire. There were three people in the cabin, including an 8-year-old boy. It is known that the child died on the spot…"

Details: The terrible incident was recorded by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to law enforcement officials, the shelling that took the child's life took place on 2 February. It is indicated that a total of 86 children have been injured in the Kherson Oblast since the start of hostilities due to the Russian aggression.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
09:06
Tanks must protect Ukraine from spring offensive – German Vice-Chancellor
All News