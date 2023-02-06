All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia needs two months to build up new military formations

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 6 February 2023, 12:25
Russia needs two months to build up new military formations

It will take Russia about two months to deploy new military formations. They may attack on three fronts.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "If we talk about manning the enemy troops, it will take Russia about two months to deploy military formations, and any Russian advances on the battlefield will depend on how well the Russians are equipped and trained.

Advertisement:

We have found out that Russian troops may attack in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and possibly in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At the same time, Russian troops will be on the defensive in Kherson Oblast and Crimea."

Details: The intelligence agency adds that monitoring activities may be or are being carried out by the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for the preparation and delivery of nuclear warheads to weapon systems.

 Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: