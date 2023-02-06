All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia needs two months to build up new military formations

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 6 February 2023, 13:25

It will take Russia about two months to deploy new military formations. They may attack on three fronts.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "If we talk about manning the enemy troops, it will take Russia about two months to deploy military formations, and any Russian advances on the battlefield will depend on how well the Russians are equipped and trained.

We have found out that Russian troops may attack in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and possibly in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At the same time, Russian troops will be on the defensive in Kherson Oblast and Crimea."

Details: The intelligence agency adds that monitoring activities may be or are being carried out by the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for the preparation and delivery of nuclear warheads to weapon systems.

 Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
09:06
Tanks must protect Ukraine from spring offensive – German Vice-Chancellor
All News