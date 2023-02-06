Russia needs two months to build up new military formations

It will take Russia about two months to deploy new military formations. They may attack on three fronts.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "If we talk about manning the enemy troops, it will take Russia about two months to deploy military formations, and any Russian advances on the battlefield will depend on how well the Russians are equipped and trained.

We have found out that Russian troops may attack in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and possibly in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At the same time, Russian troops will be on the defensive in Kherson Oblast and Crimea."

Details: The intelligence agency adds that monitoring activities may be or are being carried out by the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for the preparation and delivery of nuclear warheads to weapon systems.

