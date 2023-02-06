All Sections
Zelenskyy expected to visit EU summit in Brussels

European PravdaMonday, 6 February 2023, 12:34

The EU plans that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the summit of the leaders of the member states this week.

Source: Financial Times, citing officials informed about the upcoming plans; European Pravda

FT sources emphasised that security problems could disrupt the visit of the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy is to address a special session of the European Parliament under the proposed plan, which is subject to security concerns.

Last week, the Ukrainian leader hosted European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel in Kyiv.

"Frankly speaking, there are big risks if I go somewhere. This is true," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday when asked about a possible visit to Brussels.

The trip would be Zelenskyy’s second outside of Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion nearly a year ago. He visited Washington in December.

The EU's 27 leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday for a summit where the developments in Ukraine, migration and the bloc’s response to the US inflation reduction act are the planned discussion topics.

As reported, Zelenskyy allows a possible personal visit to Brussels to express gratitude for the support of Ukraine, if there is a chance to get long-range weapons, and if the security situation allows such a visit.

