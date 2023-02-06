European Commission does not comment on Zelenskyy's possible visit to Brussels

The European Commission has neither confirmed nor denied information about potential visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Brussels to participate in the summit of leaders on 10-11 February.

Source: European Pravda

Details: At a briefing on 6 February, Eric Mamer, spokesman for the European Commission, answered questions from the media regarding Zelenskyy's possible visit.

Quote: "The answer is no. I can't confirm, I can't comment, I have no information on that. As you can imagine, it's not something we would comment on here in the press room," Mamer said.

The Financial Times reports that the EU plans to have Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a summit of member state leaders this week.

Sources of the news outlet emphasised that security problems could disrupt the visit of the Ukrainian president.

Last week, Zelenskyy said he could visit Brussels in person to express gratitude for Ukraine's support, if there was a chance to receive long-range weapons and if the security situation allows for a visit.

On 9 February, 27 EU leaders will gather in Brussels for a summit, where they are expected to discuss Ukraine, migration, and the bloc's reaction to the US inflation control law.

