Russian forces keep trying to surround Bakhmut – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 102 Russian attacks on five fronts during 9 March. Russian forces keep trying to surround the city of Bakhmut.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 March

Quote: "Yesterday, the Russian Federation launched another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure facilities and civilian homes. The Russian aggressor is not giving up its intentions regarding the occupation of Ukraine. The enemy continues to use terror tactics, thereby grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law.

In total, during the previous day, the enemy launched 95 missiles of various types. 34 missiles were destroyed by our defenders. Also, the enemy carried out 31 airstrikes, including the use of eight Shahed-136 UAVs, half of which were shot down, and launched 65 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The level of missile threat across Ukraine remains high.

The enemy keeps trying to surround the city of Bakhmut. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Our soldiers repelled 102 attacks by invaders during the past day."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. The Russian Federation maintains a military presence on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, but the formation of offensive groups has not been detected. At the same time, Russian forces continue engineering equipment at the border areas of Kursk Oblast. During the past day, Russian forces shelled Yeline (Chernihiv Oblast), Seredyna-Buda and Atynske (Sumy Oblast), and Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Krasne, Vovchansk and Bolohivka (Kharkiv Oblast) using artillery.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces try to improve their tactical position. They fired on Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, Nevske, Dibrova and Chervonopivka in Luhansk Oblast and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops never stopped their assault on Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks on areas in and around the settlements of Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Maiorsk came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Vodiane, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. They fired on Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Neskuchne.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russian forces are on the defensive. Areas in and around settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast), Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), as well as Mykhailivka and Kherson, were attacked.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 13 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment and hit an anti-aircraft missile system at its firing position.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a Russian command post, six clusters of Russian military personnel, two logistics centres, three ammunition storage points, six electronic warfare stations and two anti-aircraft missile systems at their firing position.

