All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First Estonian killed in war in Ukraine

Friday, 10 March 2023, 09:03

Ivo Jurak, a former officer of the Estonian Defence Forces, has been killed near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Postimees news outlet, reported by European Pravda

Details: Jurak was killed as a result of artillery shelling on Tuesday, 7 March 2023.

As per the information available, he was the first Estonian to die in the war in Ukraine. 

Jurak had been serving in the Ukrainian International Legion since the autumn of 2022. 

Background: Bakhmut remains an area of the fiercest battles in Ukraine for the last few months. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut might fall into Russian hands in the coming days, but this would not necessarily be a turning point in the war.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News