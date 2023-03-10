All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine as Russian MiG jet took off in Belarus

Iryna BalachukFriday, 10 March 2023, 10:41
Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine as Russian MiG jet took off in Belarus

Air-raid warnings were issued across Ukraine on the morning of 10 March. A Russian MiG-31K, which could be armed with Kinzhal air-to-surface ballistic missiles, took off from an airfield in Belarus.

Source: alerts.in.ua, Ukraine’s air-raid warnings map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: Air-raid sirens were sounded in Kyiv and a number of oblasts in central Ukraine at 09:12. Several minutes later, air-raid warnings were issued across the rest of Ukraine.

The sound of sirens signifies the threat of missile and air strikes. It is essential to go to a shelter at the time the sirens sound.

Belaruski Hajun reported that a Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31K, which can carry Kinzhal missiles, took off from Machulishchi airfield at 09:02.

Update: The all-clear was given at 10:41.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News