Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine as Russian MiG jet took off in Belarus

Air-raid warnings were issued across Ukraine on the morning of 10 March. A Russian MiG-31K, which could be armed with Kinzhal air-to-surface ballistic missiles, took off from an airfield in Belarus.

Source: alerts.in.ua, Ukraine’s air-raid warnings map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: Air-raid sirens were sounded in Kyiv and a number of oblasts in central Ukraine at 09:12. Several minutes later, air-raid warnings were issued across the rest of Ukraine.

The sound of sirens signifies the threat of missile and air strikes. It is essential to go to a shelter at the time the sirens sound.

Belaruski Hajun reported that a Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31K, which can carry Kinzhal missiles, took off from Machulishchi airfield at 09:02.

Update: The all-clear was given at 10:41.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!