Russia must answer for its crimes – Finnish Prime Minister in Kyiv

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said that Russia must be held liable for attacking Ukraine and crimes committed during the war, and pay compensation for the damage caused.

Source: Marin during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We believe that the time will come when Russia will be held liable for its crimes, and Putin will be held personally responsible for the crime of aggression," Sanna Marin emphasised.

Advertisement:

Details: She noted that Finland and other countries are working to ensure such responsibility.

"Finland is among the countries that want to ensure liability [of Russia] for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. We support the investigations by the International Criminal Court and the Ukrainian authorities and establish an International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression. We also support Russia paying the full price for its aggression, for the destruction and losses that Ukraine has suffered because of this invasion. We are in favour of freezing and seizing Russian assets and using them to rebuild and revive Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

Sanna Marin stressed that Finland understands from its own experience defending its independence that the free world must now support Ukraine as long as necessary.

"We want Ukraine to achieve peace on its terms and when it is ready to establish it. We support President Zelenskyy's peace formula and want this plan to start working. Only lasting peace can give our European family peace and prosperity," said Sanna Marin.

The Prime Minister added that Ukraine can count on Helsinki's support on the path of reforms necessary for the country’s future accession to the EU.

Background: On 10 March, Finland announced an additional €29 million for Ukraine in humanitarian aid and development cooperation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!