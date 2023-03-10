All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against 120 individuals and 287 legal entities

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 10 March 2023, 22:59
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against 120 individuals and 287 legal entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to impose sanctions on 120 individuals and 287 legal entities.

Source: Presidential Decree No. 145/2023 from 10 March 2023

Details: Zelenskyy signed into law the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine "On the Application and Amendments to Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" adopted earlier the same day, 10 March 2023.

Advertisement:

The NSDC took into account the proposals of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine and imposed economic sanctions on 120 individuals, most of whom are citizens of the Russian Federation, but also Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Poland, Türkiye and the Netherlands.

Restrictive measures were also imposed on 287 legal entities, including Russian betting companies, lottery organisers, racecourses, investment and entertainment companies, and others. 

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to inform the relevant authorities in the European Union, the US and other countries about the sanctions and to draw their attention to the possibility of introducing similar restrictive measures.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: