Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against 120 individuals and 287 legal entities

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 10 March 2023, 23:59
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against 120 individuals and 287 legal entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to impose sanctions on 120 individuals and 287 legal entities.

Source: Presidential Decree No. 145/2023 from 10 March 2023

Details: Zelenskyy signed into law the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine "On the Application and Amendments to Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" adopted earlier the same day, 10 March 2023.

The NSDC took into account the proposals of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine and imposed economic sanctions on 120 individuals, most of whom are citizens of the Russian Federation, but also Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Poland, Türkiye and the Netherlands.

Restrictive measures were also imposed on 287 legal entities, including Russian betting companies, lottery organisers, racecourses, investment and entertainment companies, and others. 

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to inform the relevant authorities in the European Union, the US and other countries about the sanctions and to draw their attention to the possibility of introducing similar restrictive measures.

