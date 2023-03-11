Biden and European Commission President discuss supporting Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met at the White House and discussed energy security and the war in Ukraine.

Sources: Ukrinform; Biden on Twitter, von der Leyen on Twitter

Details: During the meeting with Biden, von der Leyen expressed determination to jointly support Ukraine in the struggle for freedom and independence and to force Russia to pay a high price for its brutal war, Ukrinform states.

The European Commission President also stated the need to strengthen control over compliance with the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation.

Quote from von der Leyen: "We'll continue to support Ukraine and diminish Russia's ability to wage war. We are stepping up enforcement of our sanctions to prevent evasion and circumvention. We must disrupt the supply routes that continue to feed Russia's military machine and will sanction those involved," the statement on von der Leyen's Twitter says.

During the press conference, Biden and von der Leyen confirmed the partnership and friendly relations between the US and the EU.

Quote from von der Leyen: "You helped us tremendously when we wanted to get rid of dependence on fossil fuels from Russia," the European Commission President emphasised.

Quote from Biden: "Together, the EU and U.S. have increased our shared energy security, economic security, and national security. I look forward to achieving even more in the coming years," Biden said.

Background: On 9 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the progress in Ukraine's implementation of the recommendations for starting negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union.

