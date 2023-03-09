All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses progress in Ukraine's implementation of European Commission's recommendations with von der Leyen

European PravdaThursday, 9 March 2023, 19:37

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the progress in Ukraine's implementation of the recommendations for starting negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "During a call with Ursula von der Leyen we condemned today’s Russia’s missile attacks. Welcomed new package of sanctions and agreed on further pressure on Russian aggressor," the message states.

"Discussed Ukrainian progress in implementation of European Commission's recommendations," the president added.

Background: At the EU-Ukraine summit, Kyiv declared its goal to start accession negotiations in 2023, and Brussels agreed to submit an interim assessment of implementing seven recommendations in the spring.

Ukraine received seven preconditions along with EU candidate status, but it is unclear whether their fulfilment will lead to the start of accession negotiations.

According to a consortium of expert organisations, the average level of Ukraine's compliance with EU requirements in the context of candidate status exceeded five points on a 10-point scale.

See also: How Brussels Assesses Kyiv's Readiness to Join the EU: Analytical Report

