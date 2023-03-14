All Sections
Russian Su-27 jet damaged after collision with American MQ-9 UAV – Pentagon

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 21:17

The US says that one of the Russian Su-27 fighter jets that took part in an incident with the American MQ-9 UAV in the Black Sea was damaged. 

Source:  Patrick Ryder, the spokesperson for the Pentagon, at a briefing on Tuesday, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We continue to estimate what exactly happened. But I believe, considering the actions of Russian pilots, it was dangerous and unprofessional, and their actions speak for themselves. As per our information, fighter jets dropped fuel on our UAV and went so close to it that it damaged the MQ-9’s propeller. "

"As per our evaluations, the Russian aircraft was damaged, too. We know it managed to land – I will not say where exactly, but it demonstrates the dangerous and unprofessional work of these pilots."

Details: Ryder has also pointed out that UAVs, such as MQ-9, conducted flights over the Black Sea region even before the full-scale invasion. 

"It is a crucial and loaded international sea transport hub, therefore, it is not unusual for us to conduct flights within international airspace," Ryder adds. 

Background: The United States Navy made a statement on 14 March where they said that the Russian Su-27 fighter jet damaged the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV over the Black Sea; as a result, they had to drown the UAV. 

US President Joe Biden has been informed of the incident, and the White House has called Russia’s actions "dangerous, unprofessional and unreasonable". 

