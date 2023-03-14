All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Su-27 jet damaged after collision with American MQ-9 UAV – Pentagon

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 20:17

The US says that one of the Russian Su-27 fighter jets that took part in an incident with the American MQ-9 UAV in the Black Sea was damaged. 

Source:  Patrick Ryder, the spokesperson for the Pentagon, at a briefing on Tuesday, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We continue to estimate what exactly happened. But I believe, considering the actions of Russian pilots, it was dangerous and unprofessional, and their actions speak for themselves. As per our information, fighter jets dropped fuel on our UAV and went so close to it that it damaged the MQ-9’s propeller. "

Advertisement:

"As per our evaluations, the Russian aircraft was damaged, too. We know it managed to land – I will not say where exactly, but it demonstrates the dangerous and unprofessional work of these pilots."

Details: Ryder has also pointed out that UAVs, such as MQ-9, conducted flights over the Black Sea region even before the full-scale invasion. 

"It is a crucial and loaded international sea transport hub, therefore, it is not unusual for us to conduct flights within international airspace," Ryder adds. 

Background: The United States Navy made a statement on 14 March where they said that the Russian Su-27 fighter jet damaged the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV over the Black Sea; as a result, they had to drown the UAV. 

US President Joe Biden has been informed of the incident, and the White House has called Russia’s actions "dangerous, unprofessional and unreasonable". 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: