Russian forces attack 3 areas in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 00:59
Russian occupiers shelled 3 hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Sumy Oblast on 14 March, with 6 Russian attacks from various types of weapons and 51 strikes recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: In the Seredyna-Buda hromada, a helicopter bombarded the outskirts of the city of Seredyna-Buda with rockets (5 strikes) in the morning. A private residential building was damaged in the attack.

During the day, the Russians fired from automatic grenade launchers (up to 20 launches), mortars (12 strikes) and artillery (7 strikes) on the territory of the Bilopolli hromada.

Shalyhyne hromada was was attacked by artillery fire from self-propelled guns, with 7 strikes recorded.

