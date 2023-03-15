All Sections
Russians want to mobilise 500 Horlivka residents to replenish their losses

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 07:21
Russians plan to mobilise about 500 people in occupied Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast who were previously declared unfit for military service.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 March

Quote: "The occupiers in Horlivka have received an order to conduct another wave of mobilisation in the city to replenish the ranks of units that have been temporarily withdrawn from the combat zone due to loss of combat capability. They plan to mobilise about 500 people from those categories that previously received exemptions due to limited or complete unfitness for military service."

Details: The General Staff also reported that about 90 Russian soldiers who are being treated in Horlivka medical facilities will soon be sent to Urzuf city (Mariupol Raion) to undergo a military medical board examination that will determine their suitability for further service.

Subjects: Donetsk region
