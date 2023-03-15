All Sections
Several countries willing to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 jets – Polish government

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 11:57

Piotr Müller, Polish government spokesman, informed that Warsaw had received "clear declarations" from several countries willing to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets.

Source: This was reported by Bloomberg, writes European Pravda.

At the same time, Müller did not specify which countries he was talking about.

Earlier, Jaroslav Nagy, Slovakia's Defence Minister, declared his readiness for a joint transfer of fighter jets with Poland, if a corresponding decision is made in the Slovak government. However, a decision on this has been delayed by political infighting ahead of early elections in September.

On Tuesday, 14 March, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated that Ukraine may be supplied with MiG-29 fighters during the next four to six weeks.

Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania are among other NATO members armed with MiG fighters.

The day before, the United States once again noted that it will not oppose the decision of other countries to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

