All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Several countries willing to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 jets – Polish government

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 12:57

Piotr Müller, Polish government spokesman, informed that Warsaw had received "clear declarations" from several countries willing to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets.

Source: This was reported by Bloomberg, writes European Pravda.

At the same time, Müller did not specify which countries he was talking about.

Earlier, Jaroslav Nagy, Slovakia's Defence Minister, declared his readiness for a joint transfer of fighter jets with Poland, if a corresponding decision is made in the Slovak government. However, a decision on this has been delayed by political infighting ahead of early elections in September.

On Tuesday, 14 March, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated that Ukraine may be supplied with MiG-29 fighters during the next four to six weeks.

Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania are among other NATO members armed with MiG fighters.

The day before, the United States once again noted that it will not oppose the decision of other countries to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News