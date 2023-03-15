All Sections
Denmark provides Ukraine with new military aid package worth 130 million euros

European PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 18:04

The Danish Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday the allocation of another, so far ninth, package of military aid with military equipment "specifically requested by Ukraine" amounting to one billion Danish kroner [approximately EUR 130 million].

Source: European Pravda

Details: The aid package includes, among other things, ammunition for small arms, heavy machine guns, anti-tank mines and missiles for air defence systems.

Denmark is also providing Ukraine with 21 demining robots, 15 generators for military needs, 15,000 sets of clothing to protect against rain, nine mobile heavy equipment repair stations and six hangar tents.

Quote: "The armed forces have started preparations for the free transfer so that the equipment can be transferred to Ukraine as soon as possible," the Danish Ministry emphasises.

Funds for this aid package were taken from the fund for civil, military and economic aid to Ukraine, the creation of which was announced earlier on Wednesday.

As the Danish Ministry of Defence notes, over the past few years, the total amount of military aid to Kyiv from Copenhagen has reached almost five billion kroner [approximately EUR 650 million].

Earlier, Troels Lund Poulsen, the acting Danish Defence Minister, has announced that Ukraine will receive Danish Leopard 1 tanks during the spring.

