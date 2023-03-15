All Sections
Hackers find "special military operation volunteer" who filmed use of chemical weapons by Russians

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 21:22
Hackers find special military operation volunteer who filmed use of chemical weapons by Russians

Ukrainian activists from the Cyber Resistance (Kiber Sprotyv) organisation have found information about Russian Mikhail Luchin, who is a "special military operation volunteer", and a UAV operator who filmed the use of chemical weapons by the Russian army.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Details: As the National Resistance Center said, Luchin became famous when he accidentally showed the use of chemical weapons by the occupying army, namely the dropping of a K-51 grenade from a drone on Ukrainian positions.

The hackers obtained evidence that Luchin is engaged in the resale of drones that volunteers buy and send to Donetsk.

 
PHOTO: NRS

