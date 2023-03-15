Hackers find "special military operation volunteer" who filmed use of chemical weapons by Russians
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 20:22
Ukrainian activists from the Cyber Resistance (Kiber Sprotyv) organisation have found information about Russian Mikhail Luchin, who is a "special military operation volunteer", and a UAV operator who filmed the use of chemical weapons by the Russian army.
Source: National Resistance Center
Details: As the National Resistance Center said, Luchin became famous when he accidentally showed the use of chemical weapons by the occupying army, namely the dropping of a K-51 grenade from a drone on Ukrainian positions.
The hackers obtained evidence that Luchin is engaged in the resale of drones that volunteers buy and send to Donetsk.
