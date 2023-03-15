All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hackers find "special military operation volunteer" who filmed use of chemical weapons by Russians

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 20:22
Hackers find special military operation volunteer who filmed use of chemical weapons by Russians

Ukrainian activists from the Cyber Resistance (Kiber Sprotyv) organisation have found information about Russian Mikhail Luchin, who is a "special military operation volunteer", and a UAV operator who filmed the use of chemical weapons by the Russian army.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Details: As the National Resistance Center said, Luchin became famous when he accidentally showed the use of chemical weapons by the occupying army, namely the dropping of a K-51 grenade from a drone on Ukrainian positions.

Advertisement:

The hackers obtained evidence that Luchin is engaged in the resale of drones that volunteers buy and send to Donetsk.

 
PHOTO: NRS

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: