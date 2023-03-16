Russia pummels Sumy Oblast, attacking over 160 times per day

Ovet the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked territories of four hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Sumy Oblast; 161 strikes have been observed.

Source: Military administration of Sumy Oblast

Details: The territories of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda hromadas came under Russian fire.

Quote: 14 enemy attacks with different types of weapon have been recorded; [there were] 161 strikes/launches," Oblast Military Administration stated.

The office of an agricultural company was destroyed by a direct hit in Khotin hromada this morning as a result of amortar attack (seven strikes were reported).

A private farm building burned down as a result of another mortar attack (ten strikes) in the Shalyhyne hromada.

Russians hit Krasnopillia hromada, using the artillery; four strikes were reported.

One artillery strike was recorded in the Nova Sloboda hromada.

