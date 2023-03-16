All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia pummels Sumy Oblast, attacking over 160 times per day

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 00:51
Russia pummels Sumy Oblast, attacking over 160 times per day

Ovet the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked territories of four hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Sumy Oblast; 161 strikes have been observed.

Source: Military administration of Sumy Oblast

Details: The territories of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda hromadas came under Russian fire. 

Advertisement:

Quote: 14 enemy attacks with different types of weapon have been recorded; [there were] 161 strikes/launches," Oblast Military Administration stated. 

The office of an agricultural company was destroyed by a direct hit in Khotin hromada this morning as a result of  amortar attack (seven strikes were reported).

A private farm building burned down as a result of another mortar attack (ten strikes) in the Shalyhyne hromada. 

Russians hit Krasnopillia hromada, using the artillery; four strikes were reported.

One artillery strike was recorded in the Nova Sloboda hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: