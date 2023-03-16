All Sections
Snipers' night hunting: Special Operations Forces destroy Russian assault group near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 March 2023, 07:32
Snipers' night hunting: Special Operations Forces destroy Russian assault group near Bakhmut

The Russian occupiers continue to litter Bakhmut front with the bodies of their dead.

Source: press office of the Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Details: The Special Operations Forces showed footage of the destruction of the assault group of Russian invaders.

The occupiers advanced towards the Ukrainian positions under the cover of night, but the SOF tracked down Russian forces in time. Four Russians were killed, another 3 were injured by sniper fire. 

Reportedly, Russian forces suffered losses and abandoned the assault that night. Intercepted negotiations of the occupiers confirmed the result of successful work of the SOF.

In the video released by the SOF, there is an audio fragment of the interception, where the words about "heavily 300 [i.e., injured – ed.] with their legs shot" are said.

