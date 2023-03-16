All Sections
Russians kill 1 civilian and injure 11 in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 March 2023, 07:13
Russians kill 1 civilian and injure 11 in Donetsk Oblast

One person was killed and 11 more wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 15 March. 

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "On 15 March, Russians killed one Donetsk Oblast resident in Bakhmut. 11 more people in the Oblast were wounded."

Details: Head of the Oblast Military Administration emphasised that one person was wounded in Bakhmut, and 10 more in Kostyantynivka. 

As of the morning of 16 March, Russian invaders killed at least 1,412 civilians in Donetsk oblast and wounded at least 3,210.

Kyrylenko emphasises that these numbers are not final because it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
