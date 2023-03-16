All Sections
Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 14:54
Russian ammunition storage point detonates near Mariupol – City Council

On 16 March, a Russian ammunition storage point detonated in Mariupol district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: According to the Mariupol City Council, residents report that an ammunition storage point detonated in the village of Maloianisol.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said that air defence and sounds similar to the work of Grad multiple rocket launchers could be heard in the city and district. After the explosions, Russians sent helicopters in the direction of the strike.

According to him, Russians were "persistently forming this ammunition storage point in recent weeks".

 

Advertisement: