All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian ammunition storage point detonates near Mariupol – City Council

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 15:54
Russian ammunition storage point detonates near Mariupol – City Council

On 16 March, a Russian ammunition storage point detonated in Mariupol district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: According to the Mariupol City Council, residents report that an ammunition storage point detonated in the village of Maloianisol.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said that air defence and sounds similar to the work of Grad multiple rocket launchers could be heard in the city and district. After the explosions, Russians sent helicopters in the direction of the strike.

According to him, Russians were "persistently forming this ammunition storage point in recent weeks".

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News