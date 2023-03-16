All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is again exporting grain stolen from Ukraine through port in Berdiansk

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 16 March 2023, 19:42

The Russians continue to export stolen grain from Ukraine, using the port in temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Quote: "In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian self-propelled barge loaded with wheat was spotted being transported by hostile tugboats from the seaport," the report says.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • According to the NASA Harvest study, the Russian Federation has stolen at least US$1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain.
  • The Financial Times published an investigation using the example of one vessel to show how Russia trades in Ukrainian grain stolen from the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: