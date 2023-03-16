All Sections
Russia is again exporting grain stolen from Ukraine through port in Berdiansk

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 16 March 2023, 20:42

The Russians continue to export stolen grain from Ukraine, using the port in temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Quote: "In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian self-propelled barge loaded with wheat was spotted being transported by hostile tugboats from the seaport," the report says.

Background:

  • According to the NASA Harvest study, the Russian Federation has stolen at least US$1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain.
  • The Financial Times published an investigation using the example of one vessel to show how Russia trades in Ukrainian grain stolen from the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

