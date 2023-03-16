Russia is again exporting grain stolen from Ukraine through port in Berdiansk

The Russians continue to export stolen grain from Ukraine, using the port in temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Quote: "In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian self-propelled barge loaded with wheat was spotted being transported by hostile tugboats from the seaport," the report says.

Background:

According to the NASA Harvest study, the Russian Federation has stolen at least US$1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain.

The Financial Times published an investigation using the example of one vessel to show how Russia trades in Ukrainian grain stolen from the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!