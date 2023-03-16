All Sections
Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka using Uragan multiple rocket launchers: 1 person killed, 1 foreign volunteer injured

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 21:15
Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka using Uragan multiple rocket launchers: 1 person killed, 1 foreign volunteer injured

Russian invaders attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast using Uragan MLRS. One person has been killed, and seven others, including a foreign volunteer, have been injured in the attack.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Six people have been injured as a result of another attack on Kostiantynivka.

Today [16 March - ed.] in the afternoon, the Russians attacked the city twice with cluster munitions from Uragan; six civilians have been injured, including a foreign volunteer.

At least 19 houses, a school and an enterprise have been damaged to varying degrees."

 

Details: Kyrylenko added that, despite its relative distance from the contact line, Kostiantynivka constantly suffers from the attacks by the Russian occupying forces.

The head of the Oblast Military Administration noted that the Russians are constantly firing with all the weapons that can reach the city.

