Bakhmut defence: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces eliminate Russian company and destroy 1 drone
Friday, 17 March 2023, 06:36
Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have eliminated a company of Russian troops and destroyed an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) within the last few days.
Source: Special Operations Forces on Telegram
Quote: "One of the units has eliminated an enemy company and destroyed an Orlan-10 UAV within the last few days of fighting on [the Bakhmut] front."
Details: The Special Operations Forces continue to defend Bakhmut; "the enemy’s every attempt to advance is repelled."
