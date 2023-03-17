Bakhmut defence: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces eliminate Russian company and destroy 1 drone

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have eliminated a company of Russian troops and destroyed an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) within the last few days.

Source: Special Operations Forces on Telegram

Quote: "One of the units has eliminated an enemy company and destroyed an Orlan-10 UAV within the last few days of fighting on [the Bakhmut] front."

Advertisement:

Details: The Special Operations Forces continue to defend Bakhmut; "the enemy’s every attempt to advance is repelled."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!