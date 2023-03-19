All Sections
Russian soldiers try to avoid going to war after their losses near Vuhledar – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 19 March 2023, 07:25
Russian soldiers who are being prepared for replenishing the units after their losses near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, are looking for opportunities to avoid going to the combat action zone. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 March

Quote: "Considering the situation near Vuhledar, the Russian military leadership is hurrying to send reinforcements. They have conducted operational coordination in the Storm unit, which is part of the 37th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 36th Army of the Eastern Military District. This unit is being prepared for deployment to Ukraine on 24 March.

The brigade has a significant shortage of personnel; therefore, commanders of the units are calling up their subordinates who are in the treatment or rehabilitation process right now. Soldiers complain that the level of provision is low. There is a very low level of personnel motivation and a large number of attempts to avoid being sent to the combat action zone."

