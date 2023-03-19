All Sections
Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 March 2023, 07:57
Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

Russian propagandists claim that the dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting at a military "command post" in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, after visiting occupied Crimea and Mariupol.

Source: Russia 24, a Russian state-owned propaganda channel 

Details: The footage shows that Putin entered the meeting accompanied by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation.

They entered the room together where they were met by Sergei Surovikin, Deputy Commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine, and other supposedly military personnel. Putin greeted them and sat down.

It is not known where this footage was recorded.

Background:

  • Russian propagandists claim that Vladimir Putun, President of the Russian Federation, came to the peninsula on the ninth anniversary of the occupation of Crimea; his trip took place immediately after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
  • Later, the Russian propagandists, citing the Kremlin, reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had allegedly paid a working visit to occupied Mariupol.

