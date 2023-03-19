All Sections
Russian state-owned media claim that Putin visits occupied Mariupol

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 19 March 2023, 04:31
Russian state-owned media claim that Putin visits occupied Mariupol

The Russian propagandists, citing the Kremlin, have reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had allegedly paid a working visit to occupied Mariupol.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlets TASS and RIA Novosti, citing the Kremlin's press service

Details: It is reported that Putin allegedly arrived in Mariupol by helicopter, then drove a car, making stops, drove around several districts of the city, and spoke to the citizens in the Nevsky neighbourhood.  

"The head of state also inspected the coastline of Mariupol in the area of the yacht club, the theatre building, and memorial sites of the city," the statement said.

 

It is noted that during the trip, Putin was accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who reported to the president on construction work in the captured city and its suburbs.

