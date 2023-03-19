All Sections
Russians want to seize houses of residents who left Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 18:35
Russians want to seize houses of residents who left Kherson Oblast

In Strilkove village, occupied part of Kherson Oblast, orders are being drawn up to hand over the houses of residents who were forced to leave the settlement to the Russian soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 March

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue looting, taking away houses from peaceful citizens of Ukraine.

In particular, the village council in Strilkove, temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, is drafting an order on the forced illegal seize of the houses of Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave the settlement, due to the lobbying of the village head and on the basis of forcibly collected signatures of local deputies. They want to hand over the housing to servicemen of the Russian occupation army."

Details: The General Staff also reported that the Russian occupiers continue to exert psychological pressure on the local population in order to force them to obtain Russian citizenship.

"Yes, the counterintelligence regime has been strengthened in the settlement of Azovske, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The local population is actively checked for the presence of a Russian passport during it [counterintelligence regime – ed.]. Citizens who do not have one are forced to put up with additional checks, followed by detention," the report said.

