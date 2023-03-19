All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians want to seize houses of residents who left Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 17:35
Russians want to seize houses of residents who left Kherson Oblast

In Strilkove village, occupied part of Kherson Oblast, orders are being drawn up to hand over the houses of residents who were forced to leave the settlement to the Russian soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 March

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue looting, taking away houses from peaceful citizens of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

In particular, the village council in Strilkove, temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, is drafting an order on the forced illegal seize of the houses of Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave the settlement, due to the lobbying of the village head and on the basis of forcibly collected signatures of local deputies. They want to hand over the housing to servicemen of the Russian occupation army."

Details: The General Staff also reported that the Russian occupiers continue to exert psychological pressure on the local population in order to force them to obtain Russian citizenship.

"Yes, the counterintelligence regime has been strengthened in the settlement of Azovske, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The local population is actively checked for the presence of a Russian passport during it [counterintelligence regime – ed.]. Citizens who do not have one are forced to put up with additional checks, followed by detention," the report said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: