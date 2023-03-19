All Sections
Russian forces attack 7 areas in Sumy Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 March 2023, 23:50
Russian forces have attacked seven hromadas [administrative units designating a city, town or village and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Sumy Oblast, damaging a farming facility.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Over the course of the past day, Russian forces attacked the Khotin, Shalyhyne Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda and Bilopillia hromadas."

Details: Russian forces launched nine mortar bombs on the Khotin hromada, damaging the premises of a dairy farm. The Russians also deployed UAVs to drop three VOG explosive devices on the hromada, and shelled it with artillery, hitting it a total of 14 times.

The Esman hromada was hit with seven mortar-launched bombs.

Russian forces deployed a self-propelled artillery system to shell the Shalyhyne hromada, hitting it six times.

They deployed AGS automatic grenade launchers to launch eight grenades on the hromada, which was also hit with four mortar-launched bombs.

Nine Russian mortar-launched bombs hit the Bilopillia hromada, and one hit the Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians also shelled the Seredyna-Buda hromada with tubed artillery, hitting it a total of 12 times.

