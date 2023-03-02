Ukraine's defence forces repel over 170 Russian attacks in one day – General Staff report

Ukraine's defence forces repelled over 170 Russian attacks on five fronts on 1 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 March

Quote: "Enemy forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Over the past 24 hours, our defence forces have repelled over 170 attacks on those fronts.

Russian occupation forces carried out 14 missile strikes on civilian facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava and Donetsk oblasts. There are civilian casualties; several multi-storey apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. The invaders also conducted 21 airstrikes and two attacks using Shahed-136 drones. All attack drones were shot down. Enemy forces carried out 58 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

There is a high ongoing threat of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine."

Details: There is no evidence that Russia is forming any offensive units on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian forces shelled areas in and around Yeline and Baranivka (Chernihiv Oblast), Rozhkovychi, Starykove, Hirky, Atynske, Stukalivka, Budky, Volfyne, Turia and Hrabovske (Sumy Oblast), and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, Okhrimivka, Potykhonove, Dvorichna and Kindrashivka (Kharkiv Oblast). They deployed a UAV with a payload near the settlement of Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

The General Staff reported that Russian forces are continuing to set up positions and install anti-tank obstacles near the Ukrainian border in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Kreminna and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled areas in and around Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kupiansk, Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast), Kuzemivka, Makiivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka and Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast), and Zvanivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces continued their offensive on the Bakhmut front and stormed the city of Bakhmut again. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast). Bondarne, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces also conducted several unsuccessful offensive operations on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, in particular near Kamianka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Nevelske and Marinka. They shelled areas in and around Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Berdychi, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, trying to create conditions for offensive operations in some areas. They shelled areas in and around more than 45 civilian settlements, including Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and Dobra Nadiia, Nikopol, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Novosilka, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 16 airstrikes on concentrations of Russian troops and equipment. Ukraine's defenders shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a concentration of Russian troops, two ammunition storage points, and three other critical military targets.

