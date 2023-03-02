All Sections
Russia does not have resources to invade Moldova – Moldovan PM

European PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 09:16

Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of Moldova, believes that Russia does not have sufficient resources to invade Moldova. 

Source: Recean on air during a Romanian national TV broadcast, cited by Newsmaker, a Moldovan news outlet

Details: Recean said that Russia cannot attack Moldova because of territorial distance and the fact that Ukraine is located between these two states. 

"Russia does not have enough resources for escalation. It is also clear that Russia cannot invade Moldova by military means," the Moldovan PM stated.

On the other hand, Moldova has enough potential to take care of possible escalation in Transnistria. 

Quote: "And Transnistria seeks peace and stability, like we do. Russia is conducting a hybrid war – a lot of propaganda, disinformation and promotion of pro-war narratives. But I am convinced that they will not succeed. All these waves are more of an information war than reality."

More details: The PM also declared that Ukraine's air defence system also protects Moldova. 

Background: Russia has recently been spreading statements that Ukrainian forces will supposedly carry out an armed provocation in Transnistria in the near future. The governments of both Ukraine and Moldova have already responded to this on multiple occasions. 

