All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia does not have resources to invade Moldova – Moldovan PM

European PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 08:16
Russia does not have resources to invade Moldova – Moldovan PM

Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of Moldova, believes that Russia does not have sufficient resources to invade Moldova. 

Source: Recean on air during a Romanian national TV broadcast, cited by Newsmaker, a Moldovan news outlet

Details: Recean said that Russia cannot attack Moldova because of territorial distance and the fact that Ukraine is located between these two states. 

Advertisement:

"Russia does not have enough resources for escalation. It is also clear that Russia cannot invade Moldova by military means," the Moldovan PM stated.

On the other hand, Moldova has enough potential to take care of possible escalation in Transnistria. 

Quote: "And Transnistria seeks peace and stability, like we do. Russia is conducting a hybrid war – a lot of propaganda, disinformation and promotion of pro-war narratives. But I am convinced that they will not succeed. All these waves are more of an information war than reality."

More details: The PM also declared that Ukraine's air defence system also protects Moldova. 

Background: Russia has recently been spreading statements that Ukrainian forces will supposedly carry out an armed provocation in Transnistria in the near future. The governments of both Ukraine and Moldova have already responded to this on multiple occasions. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: