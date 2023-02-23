All Sections
Russian Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of preparing provocations to attack Transnistria

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 09:07

The Ministry of Defence of Russia has published a statement about the Ukrainian government supposedly preparing provocations against the non-recognised Transnistria region. 

Source: European Pravda

Details: The statement was posted on the Ministry’s Telegram channel at 05:10 on Thursday, 23 February. 

It is noted in the statement that the provocation allegedly would be carried out by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine including "the involvement of the Azov nationalist formation".

In addition, the Russian Ministry has declared that Ukraine is planning to use a staged offensive of Russian forces from the territory of Transnistria as "a reason for invasion". In order to perform that, Ukrainian soldiers will be allegedly wearing uniforms of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. 

It is worth stressing that the Russian government often uses such statements in order to justify its own aggressive actions. 

Background

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin revoked a 2012 decree on Russia’s foreign policy course that suggested that Russia would continue to actively search for ways to resolve the conflict in Transnistria with respect to Moldova's sovereignty, territorial integrity and neutral status. 
  • Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of Moldova, has confirmed that the Moldovan government is aware of several potential scenarios of destabilisation in Moldova orchestrated by the Kremlin. 
  • On 13 February, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, made a special briefing and confirmed that the Ukrainian side conveyed to her the Kremlin's plans to destabilise the situation in Moldova and that forceful actions involving saboteurs from outside the country, from Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro, were being prepared.

