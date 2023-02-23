All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry accuses Ukraine of preparing provocations to attack Transnistria

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 08:07

The Ministry of Defence of Russia has published a statement about the Ukrainian government supposedly preparing provocations against the non-recognised Transnistria region. 

Source: European Pravda

Details: The statement was posted on the Ministry’s Telegram channel at 05:10 on Thursday, 23 February. 

Advertisement:

It is noted in the statement that the provocation allegedly would be carried out by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine including "the involvement of the Azov nationalist formation".

In addition, the Russian Ministry has declared that Ukraine is planning to use a staged offensive of Russian forces from the territory of Transnistria as "a reason for invasion". In order to perform that, Ukrainian soldiers will be allegedly wearing uniforms of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. 

It is worth stressing that the Russian government often uses such statements in order to justify its own aggressive actions. 

Background

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin revoked a 2012 decree on Russia’s foreign policy course that suggested that Russia would continue to actively search for ways to resolve the conflict in Transnistria with respect to Moldova's sovereignty, territorial integrity and neutral status. 
  • Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of Moldova, has confirmed that the Moldovan government is aware of several potential scenarios of destabilisation in Moldova orchestrated by the Kremlin. 
  • On 13 February, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, made a special briefing and confirmed that the Ukrainian side conveyed to her the Kremlin's plans to destabilise the situation in Moldova and that forceful actions involving saboteurs from outside the country, from Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro, were being prepared.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: