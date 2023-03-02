Estonia shows Ukrainian military training on FH-70 howitzers

Artillery training took place on Wednesday, 1 March, at the Central firing range in Estonia, which became the final stage in the training of Ukrainian gunners on FH-70 howitzers.

Details: Ukrainian gunners needed only two weeks to learn how to fire FH-70 howitzers.

Quote: "They have a lot of experience working with Soviet towed systems. So we can say that two weeks is quite enough," said Lieutenant Colonel Allan Raidma, commander of an artillery battalion.

On Wednesday, 1 March, nine Ukrainian artillery units took the test at the Central training area. In total, 150 shells were fired for training purposes.

This is the fifth group of Ukrainian gunners undergoing training in Estonia.

In addition to greater range and accuracy, the FH-70 differs from Soviet models in its more powerful 155-mm calibre. This is a universal NATO standard, therefore Ukrainian gunners will have fewer problems with ammunition for these guns.

Ukrainian gunners will go back to their homeland in the next few days with the weapons mastered in Estonia.

Background: On January, it was announced that Estonia is handing over all its available 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine as part of its record military aid package.

