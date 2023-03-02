All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


After explosions in Machulishchy, radar aircraft flies to Russia for repairs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 2 March 2023, 11:35
After explosions in Machulishchy, radar aircraft flies to Russia for repairs

The Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which was damaged as a result of a drone attack, flew from Belarus to Russia, apparently for repairs.

Source: independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Belaruski Hajun

Details: According to the portal, the Beriev A-50 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (RF-50608) crossed the border of Belarus with the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

According to preliminary information, the plane is heading to the 325th Aviation Repair Plant, which is located in Taganrog, Russia.

The 325 Aviation Repair Plant is the enterprise that repairs units of A-50 aircraft, among other things.

Background:

  • On 26 February, explosions were heard at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus. Later, information about a damaged Russian А-50 aircraft was reported.
  • Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL, stated that Belarusian partisans were involved in the sabotage at the Machulishchy airbase in Belarus. As he stated, the participants of the alleged sabotage in Machulishchy left Belarus and are now safe.
  • The media published satellite images of the aircraft before the incident and after.
  • Journalists compared the images made before and after the incident and came to the conclusion that the colours of the wings were different. Yet, the visual effect may have been caused by the snow on the surface of the aircraft so they cannot confirm the statements by Belarusian partisans about damaging the A-50 so far.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: