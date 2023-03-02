All Sections
After explosions in Machulishchy, radar aircraft flies to Russia for repairs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 2 March 2023, 12:35

The Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which was damaged as a result of a drone attack, flew from Belarus to Russia, apparently for repairs.

Source: independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Belaruski Hajun

Details: According to the portal, the Beriev A-50 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (RF-50608) crossed the border of Belarus with the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary information, the plane is heading to the 325th Aviation Repair Plant, which is located in Taganrog, Russia.

The 325 Aviation Repair Plant is the enterprise that repairs units of A-50 aircraft, among other things.

Background:

  • On 26 February, explosions were heard at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus. Later, information about a damaged Russian А-50 aircraft was reported.
  • Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL, stated that Belarusian partisans were involved in the sabotage at the Machulishchy airbase in Belarus. As he stated, the participants of the alleged sabotage in Machulishchy left Belarus and are now safe.
  • The media published satellite images of the aircraft before the incident and after.
  • Journalists compared the images made before and after the incident and came to the conclusion that the colours of the wings were different. Yet, the visual effect may have been caused by the snow on the surface of the aircraft so they cannot confirm the statements by Belarusian partisans about damaging the A-50 so far.

