Ukraine's Armed Forces repel Russian attacks on Bakhmut and hit ammunition storage point – General Staff

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 17:39
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks on Bakhmut and hit an ammunition storage point of the Russian occupiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 March

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 13 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, and Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one ammunition storage point.

Over the course of the day, Russian invaders carried out 24 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and three missile strikes on the cities of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the terrorist act, residential buildings were damaged and there were civilian casualties. 

The Russian army conducted over 55 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems, in particular on the civilian infrastructure in the settlement of Ulanove, Sumy Oblast. 

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation did not change significantly. Russian forces continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine and continue the engineering of the positions. No offensive groups have been detected. Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack areas in and around the settlements of Ryzhivka, Khotin, Stetskivka and Slavhorod in Sumy Oblast, and areas in and around 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire. In particular, Krasne, Hlyboke, Vesele, Vovchansk, Ohirtseve and Strilecha. 

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian troops conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. They also carried out artillery strikes in the areas of 17 settlements. In particular, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi, Petropavlivka and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast; Makiivka and Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian advance is ongoing. Russian forces keep storming the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in and around the settlements of Bakhmut, Khromove and Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Dyliivka, Maiorsk and New-York were affected by the Russian fire. 

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces continue to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops. They carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in and around the settlements of Kamianka, Sieverne and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Areas in and around 15 settlements came under Russian fire. Among them are Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Vuhledar.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russian army is on the defensive; it is trying to create conditions for an offensive in some areas. Russian troops shelled over 40 areas in and around settlements using artillery. In particular, Novosilka and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; as well as Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobaivka, Antonivka and Kherson. 

Advertisement: